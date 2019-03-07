April the Giraffe ‘profoundly advanced’ in pregnancy on Thursday, expected to deliver soon

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — It’s almost time for Animal Adventure Park to welcome a new calf.

According to the park’s Facebook post, expectant mother, April, has profoundly advanced in her pregnancy.

Thursday she began focused pacing behavior early in the evening which, according to the park, is “a tell tale sign of what’s to come.”

They said the pacing should continue to increase and that April’s extended periods of tail raising suggest movement and pressure.

Animal Adventure Park even said, “Perhaps start reevaluating your weekend schedule?”

April is 17-years-old. She will be giving birth to her fifth calf.

April became famous while in labor with Tajiri in 2017.

