60 degree temperatures bringing taste of Spring to northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Sick of the bitter cold? Well, you’re just in luck. As spring nears, so does northeast Ohio’s next chance at warm weather.

Our FOX 8 Weather team is forecasting 60 degree temperatures next Thursday.

Yes, you read that correctly — 60 degrees — which is 17 degrees above our average normal temperatures this time of year.

So, grab your sunglasses and break out your shorts because spring is just around the corner.



