Woman whose son brought marijuana candy to school to appear in court

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland woman whose son brought marijuana candy to school is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Shari Gould, 27, is charged with endangering children, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. A hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

She was arrested on Feb. 4 after her son took the gummy bears to Anton Grdina School, a pre-K through eighth grade school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Nine students between the ages 5 to 9 were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland police. Doctors told police none of the children appeared to be very impaired. One tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Police said the 9-year-old and his 6-year-old brother took the candy off a table in their home and put them in their backpacks the night before.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services filed to remove the children from Gould’s custody. In court documents from Tuesday, the agency said the children are abuse and neglected.

