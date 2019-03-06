Woman pleads not guilty in fight at Orange Village Red Lobster

Posted 4:15 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, March 6, 2019

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio-- The woman accused of starting the fight at the Red Lobster in Orange Village pleaded not guilty and is free after posting bond.

Officers rushed to the restaurant Saturday night when a fight broke out between a group of customers and several employees.

Investigators said the brawl started when the customer complained about the service and argued with a waitress.

Orange Village police said they charged Darlene Brown, 52, of Cleveland, with disorderly conduct and assault, based on witness statements.

A judge told Brown she must stay away from Red Lobster and the employees.

If convicted, she could face up to 180 days in jail.

