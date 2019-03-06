School closings and delays

Winter weather advisory: Snow and a cold front keep things chilly

Posted 4:44 am, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34AM, March 6, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula County until 10 AM Wednesday.

There will be some lingering lake-effect early Wednesday.  Another disturbance moves in tomorrow evening, bringing another round of lake effect snow through the night.  1-2″ possible out east.

For the rest of us, not in the snow-belt, get ready for another frigid night with temperatures dipping down into single digit territory again with subzero wind chills again in the morning.  This arctic air lingers for a few more days before temperatures recover above average(42).

An end-of-the-week warm up is in the works, but unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions followed by lake-effect snow!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.49932 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.