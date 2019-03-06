Winter weather advisory: Snow and a cold front keep things chilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula County until 10 AM Wednesday.

There will be some lingering lake-effect early Wednesday. Another disturbance moves in tomorrow evening, bringing another round of lake effect snow through the night. 1-2″ possible out east.

For the rest of us, not in the snow-belt, get ready for another frigid night with temperatures dipping down into single digit territory again with subzero wind chills again in the morning. This arctic air lingers for a few more days before temperatures recover above average(42).

An end-of-the-week warm up is in the works, but unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions followed by lake-effect snow!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

