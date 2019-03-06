Willoughby police revive driver with 10 doses of Narcan

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Willoughby police have released video of officers reviving an unconscious driver.

Officers responded on Sunday around 9 p.m. to a report of a driver slumped behind the wheel of a pickup truck.

Officers found the truck stopped in the road on SR 91 south of Euclid Avenue.

According to a report from the Willoughby Police Department, the driver was passed out at the wheel with his foot on the brake and the truck in drive.

The video shows what happens next.

Officers put the truck in park and took the key out of the ignition.

According to police, officers administered 10 doses of Narcan before the driver regained consciousness.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Anthony Sobecki.

Sobecki was transported to Lake West Medical Center.

Sobecki faces multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving under suspension.