Vigil planned as production stops at Lordstown GM plant

March 6, 2019

LORDSTOWN, Ohio– The last Chevrolet Cruze will roll off the line at General Motors’ plant in Lordstown on Wednesday.

A vigil for employees is planned for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on Bailey Road. Over the last week, there have been prayer services and social media campaigns as the shutdown loomed.

Nearly 1,700 hourly positions will be eliminated. GM said nearly 950 works from the Lordstown and Detroit plants have accepted jobs at the company’s other facilities.

