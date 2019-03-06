VIDEO: Thief caught on camera stealing $100K worth of jewelry from Seven Hills Kmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras were rolling inside the Kmart in Seven Hills as a thief managed to steal over $100,000 worth of jewelry from the store.

“Our officers received a call Thursday morning, just after 12:00 a.m. for glass breaking and motion detection inside the Kmart,” said Chief Michael Salloum with the Seven Hills Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered the glass door of the garden area was shattered.

“After making entry and clearing the building, they came upon six jewelry cases where the glass was busted open and the jewelry was removed,” said Salloum.

Surveillance cameras show the thief clearing out all the cases in under four minutes.

According to the police report, Kmart had just gotten a new shipment of jewelry for liquidation.

“Kmart put a retail value on the merchandise at $100,000,” said Salloum.

Officers were unable to lift any prints from the cases.

Police say burglary happened just 20 minutes after store employees locked up for the night.

“Our officers did an initial investigation and the follow up investigation showed that it was possible that someone was inside the store after the store closed. As a result, that tripped the motion alarm and tripped the alarm for the glass breaking,” said Salloum.

Kmart, which closes March 10, had no comment.

