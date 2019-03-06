University of Akron issues safety alert following off-campus robbery

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron has issued a safety advisory following an off-campus incident that happened Tuesday night.
Akron police responded to the incident on Sumner Street at what is commonly known as the Edge Apartments around 10:30 p.m.
The university reports three men pushed their way into an apartment and robbed the people inside. At least one of the men was armed.
There is not a clear suspect description.
Akron and University police are investigating.
If you know anything about this incident, please call University police detectives at (330)972-2911.
The UA Police Department’s Campus Patrol is available to escort students at any hour. Call (330)972-7123.
41.073127 -81.513505