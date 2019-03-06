Sweet treat deal: Dairy Queen offers buy one get one for 99 cents special

Treat yourself and a friend. Dairy Queen locations across the country are offering a sweet buy one get one deal on one of their most popular treats.

Starting today through March 17, buy any size or flavor Blizzard and get another one for just 99 cents! This month’s Blizzard, which is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, is the ‘Mint Oreo Blizzard.’

I am the Buy One Get One for 99¢ BLIZZARD Treat Deal at DQ. So grab a BFF, BF, SO, or BAE ASAP. Because deals this delicious are LTO, AKA limited-time only. Now through March 17th. pic.twitter.com/vJi9qtBowC — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 6, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js