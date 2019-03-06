Suspects in fight at Parma family center to be arraigned

PARMA, Ohio– Four of the suspects in a fight at the Make Believe Family Fun Center in Parma will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Darren Cook, 24; Karon Sims, 19; Kevin L. Sims, 41; and Kevin T. Sims, 24, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in Parma Municipal Court on disorderly conduct charges.

Police were called to the business, located on Day Drive, on Feb. 17 for a large fight at a 5-year-old’s birthday party. The brawl spread to other parts of the family center and some involved used chairs as weapons.

Investigators said they used surveillance video to identify those responsible. Francina Burkes, 40, and Marcell Wilson, 25, were also charged.

Francina Burkes (top left), Darren Cook, Karon Sims, Kevin L. Sims (bottom left), Kevin T. Sims and Marcel Wilson

