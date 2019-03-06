Snow and a cold front keep things chilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lingering lake-effect early Wednesday with small accumulations.

Another disturbance moves in overnight bringing another round of lake effect snow through the night. 1-2″ possible out east.

Future radar showing snow tonight and southern system Friday

For the rest of us, not in the snow-belt, get ready for another frigid night with temperatures dipping down into single digit territory again with subzero wind chills again in the morning. This arctic air lingers for a few more days before temperatures recover above average(42).

An end-of- the-week warm up is in the works, but unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions followed by lake-effect snow!

Lake Erie is now 94% ice covered. Can you generate lake effect snow with the lake ice covered? Absolutely. It just won’t be as heavy as if the lake were wide open.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

