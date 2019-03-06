Show Info: March 6, 2019

Mossman’s Sunday Morning Pancakes
It’s maple season and David shares a recipe using local maple syrup!

Bring new life to old furniture
Everything Wood LLC
4809 1/2 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma
330-807-5380
www.everythingwoodllc.net 

All about succulents
Elsewhere Botanicals is a curated plant and art experience looking to bring the magic of a secret garden into your life and home.
www.Facebook.com/ElsewhereBotanicals

Summer fashion trends with Dillard’s
www.dillards.com

Cooking steam buns
Ninja City
6706 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
216-862-7200
https://ninjacity.com/

Get organized for tax time
Professional organizer, Eileen Adkins, shares ways to create a simple system to always be prepared for tax season.
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

Get in the Irish spirit
Sully’s Irish Pub
117 W. Liberty Street, Medina
www.sullysmedina.com 

Motorcycle safety and insurance
www.ralphbuss.com

 

