Police chase of stolen minivan hits speeds up to 90 mph

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A police chase of a stolen minivan hit speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour early Wednesday morning.

Berea police spotted the stolen minivan around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and tried to stop it.

They chased the van north on I-71 into Cleveland.

The Ohio State Highway Patro was waiting at I-71 and W. 25th St. with spike strips. The spikes flatted two of the vans' tires, police said.

The chase continued onto I-490 east when the van exited onto Broadway Ave. at much slower speeds. After about five minutes in a neighborhood off the highway, the van got back onto I-490 going the wrong way. OSP was able to get in front of the minivan and stop it before it got onto I-77. The chase ended around 1 a.m.

Two males inside the van were taken into custody. Both had felony warrants. Their names have not yet been released.