‘Our heart, always’: ‘Riverdale’ creator dedicates all future episodes to Luke Perry

The creator of the show “Riverdale” says all future episodes will be dedicated to Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this week.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in his Instagram post:

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. ❤️”

Perry, 52, died Monday after suffering what his publicist said was “a massive stroke.”

He played the beloved Dylan McKay on the hit coming-of-age series “Beverly Hills 90210.” More recently, Perry took on the role as Archie Andrews’ father Fred in the hit CW drama “Riverdale,” based on the characters from the Archie comics.

He was born Coy Luther Perry III in Mansfield, Ohio, and raised in the small community of Fredericktown. After graduating high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

