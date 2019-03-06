× Officials arrest two fugitives, one of whom struck Cleveland officer with vehicle during flee attempt

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two wanted fugitives, one of whom struck a responding officer with his vehicle while trying to flee the scene.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Kevin Walker was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and a weapons offense.

Authorities reportedly located Walker near the intersection of W 140th Street and San Diego Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday night and attempted to arrest him. That’s when Walker, who was allegedly armed, fled the scene and struck a responding officer with his car.

A task force vehicle then struck Walker’s car, subduing him. Walker was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The officer struck by Walker’s vehicle was treated by emergency personnel and is expected to make a full recovery.

Then, just moments later, the task force learned a wanted homicide suspect, Ernest Phillips, 45, was in a residence in the 9100 block of Parmalee Ave, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Phillips was wanted by police for the shooting death of Roger Ashley. The alleged incident occurred last November inside an East Cleveland gas station.

Officers reportedly arrested Phillips Wednesday night after finding him in the attic of the Parmalee home.

He was transported to the East Cleveland Police Department for processing and questioning.

“Our task force officers are relentless and it showed tonight. One of their team members was struck by a vehicle operated by a violent fugitive yet the task force captured the fleeing fugitive and then wasted no time driving across town to find a homicide suspect hiding in an attic. Our officers risk life and limb on a daily basis to protect and serve the wonderful citizens within our community. I am truly grateful for their remarkable service,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.