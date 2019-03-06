Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mossman’s Sunday Morning Pancakes

1 ½ cups flour

2 tbs sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 c. buttermilk

2 large eggs

¼ c. melted butter slightly cooled to room temperature

Maple syrup

Optional:

Banana sliced thin

Blueberries (mix into batter for best results)

Crushed pecans or walnuts (roasted then crushed & mixed into batter)

Chocolate chips

Sift dry ingredients into a large bowl. Flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Whisk in wet ingredients. Milk, eggs, and melted butter. Do not over mix.

Heat frypan or griddle over medium high heat. Give it a spray of nonstick cooking spray. Add about a ¼ c. Of batter to the griddle and cook until bubbles appear. The edges will start to dry a bit. Carefully flip and cook until toasty brown.

Top with butter, maple syrup, and enjoy!

Optional:

Banana slices can be added to pancake batter when first poured on griddle. Cook and flip.

Add chocolate chips same as bananas.