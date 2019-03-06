More lake effect snow rolling in overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Another disturbance rolling in Wednesday night, bringing another round of lake effect snow through the night. T-2″ is possible where these lake-enhanced snow bands persist.

Temperatures will dip down into the upper teens and low 20’s. Single digit wind chills expected.

Thursday will feature a few lingering lake effect snow showers in the morning with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs recover a bit, in the mid to upper 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Clouds increase late Thursday evening as a system passes to our south.

Future radar is depicting Wednesday night’s snow as well as some snow clipping our southern counties on Friday.

Finally temperatures above freezing with an end-of- the-week warm up in the works! Unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions followed by lake-effect snow.

