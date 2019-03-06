Local students thank Elyria city workers for their hard work in the community

ELYRIA, Ohio — A group of northeast Ohio students are thanking city workers for everything they do.

Holly Currier Brinda shared a photo on Facebook after a group of students from St. Jude School in Elyria reportedly stopped by the Central Maintenance Garage to deliver donuts and over 100 handmade cards to the employees.

Brinda said the students thank employees for all their hard work including snowplowing, picking up garbage, trimming trees, filling potholes and maintaining the machines necessary for city workers to do their jobs.

“Thank you to the students at St. Jude,” Brinda wrote, “And I join them in thanking our great City of Elyria employees!”