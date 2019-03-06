Investigators search for masked man who robbed Chase Bank in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Ohio – The FBI and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened at Chase Bank on 4000 Waterloo Road in Randolph Tuesday around 3 p.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the man walked in with a gun and demanded money.

The man’s face was covered with a mask.

According to a press release, the suspect drove away in a blue 2015 Subaru Forester.

If you have any information that can help, call the FBI at (330)535-6156.

41.032610 -81.247762