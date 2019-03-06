Investigators search for masked man who robbed Chase Bank in Randolph

Posted 12:09 pm, March 6, 2019, by

RANDOLPH, Ohio – The FBI and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened at Chase Bank on 4000 Waterloo Road in Randolph Tuesday around 3 p.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the man walked in with a gun and demanded money.

The man’s face was covered with a mask.

According to a press release, the suspect drove away in a blue 2015 Subaru Forester.

If you have any information that can help, call the FBI at (330)535-6156.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.032610 by -81.247762.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.