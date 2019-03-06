House GOP plan trims governor’s proposed gas-tax increase

Posted 10:29 am, March 6, 2019, by

A gas pump pumps fuel into a car at a Shell service station. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House Republicans have proposed cutting Republican Gov. Mike Dewine’s 18-cents-per-gallon recommended gas-tax increase to maintain roads and bridges to 10.7 cents.

Republicans unveiled their plan Tuesday in a substitute version of Ohio’s transportation budget. The House finance committee plans to vote on it Wednesday with a full House vote expected Thursday.

DeWine proposes raising Ohio’s current tax of 28 cents per gallon by 18 cents starting July 1 and adjusting it for inflation going forward. The House proposes an increase of 10.7 cents over three years beginning Oct. 1. The House proposal would increase the diesel-fuel tax by 20 cents a gallon.

The House plan would raise about $872 million per year, compared with about $1.2 billion from DeWine’s plan.

DeWine says the House plan’s gas-tax increase isn’t enough.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.