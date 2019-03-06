Fox Recipe Box: Whiskey-Glazed Salmon with Pea & Potato Boxty

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even if you're not Irish, you can learn to cook like you are.
Culinary Instructor Stefanie Paganini, from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking, shared her recipe for Whiskey-Glazed Salmon with Pea & Potato Boxty on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Our favorite Italian chef pulled inspiration from a trip she took to the Emerald Isle.
Stefanie will be teaching a class called "The Lunch Bunch - Irish Inspired Recipes" on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.
Whiskey-Glazed Salmon with Pea & Potato Boxty
Whiskey-Glazed Salmon
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
- 8 (3 oz.) salmon fillets
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup whiskey
- ¼ tsp. turmeric
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. dry mustard
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing salmon
- 4 untreated cedar planks
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for oiling the planks
Instructions:
- Soak planks in cold water for a minimum of 10 minutes.
- Preheat the oven at 400°F. In a small bowl mix the salt, pepper, honey, turmeric, whiskey, paprika and dry mustard and olive oil. Brush the top of the salmon fillets with the spice mixture.
- Brush the planks with olive oil, put in oven and place the salmon fillets on the oiled planks. Roast the salmon for about 10 minutes. Remove the fillets to a platter and serve.
Boxty
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
- 2 cup raw potato
- 2 cup mashed potato
- 4 cups plain flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. salt
- ¼ cup frozen green peas, thawed
- 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
- About 1 cup milk
Instructions:
- Grate the raw potatoes into a bowl. Turn out onto a cloth and wring, catching the liquid. This will separate into a clear fluid with starch at the bottom. Pour off the fluid and scrape out the starch and mix with the grated and mashed potatoes.
- Sieve the dry ingredients and mix in along with the melted butter. Fold in peas. Add a little milk if necessary to make a pliable dough. Knead lightly on a floured surface. Divide into four and form large, flat cakes. Mark each into quarters but no not cut right through, and bake on a griddle or a heavy pan.
