Fox Recipe Box: Whiskey-Glazed Salmon with Pea & Potato Boxty

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even if you're not Irish, you can learn to cook like you are.

Culinary Instructor Stefanie Paganini, from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking, shared her recipe for Whiskey-Glazed Salmon with Pea & Potato Boxty on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Our favorite Italian chef pulled inspiration from a trip she took to the Emerald Isle.

Stefanie will be teaching a class called "The Lunch Bunch - Irish Inspired Recipes" on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Whiskey-Glazed Salmon with Pea & Potato Boxty

Whiskey-Glazed Salmon

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

8 (3 oz.) salmon fillets

1 tsp. sea salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup honey

¼ cup whiskey

¼ tsp. turmeric

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. dry mustard

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing salmon

4 untreated cedar planks

Extra-virgin olive oil, for oiling the planks

Instructions:

Soak planks in cold water for a minimum of 10 minutes. Preheat the oven at 400°F. In a small bowl mix the salt, pepper, honey, turmeric, whiskey, paprika and dry mustard and olive oil. Brush the top of the salmon fillets with the spice mixture. Brush the planks with olive oil, put in oven and place the salmon fillets on the oiled planks. Roast the salmon for about 10 minutes. Remove the fillets to a platter and serve.

Boxty

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

2 cup raw potato

2 cup mashed potato

4 cups plain flour

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. salt

¼ cup frozen green peas, thawed

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

About 1 cup milk

Instructions:

Grate the raw potatoes into a bowl. Turn out onto a cloth and wring, catching the liquid. This will separate into a clear fluid with starch at the bottom. Pour off the fluid and scrape out the starch and mix with the grated and mashed potatoes. Sieve the dry ingredients and mix in along with the melted butter. Fold in peas. Add a little milk if necessary to make a pliable dough. Knead lightly on a floured surface. Divide into four and form large, flat cakes. Mark each into quarters but no not cut right through, and bake on a griddle or a heavy pan.