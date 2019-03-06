School closings and delays

Forensic pathologist: Aniya Day-Garrett suffered a stroke ‘weeks or months’ before her death

Posted 6:59 am, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05AM, March 6, 2019

Editor’s note: Some of the testimony may be graphic.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A forensic pathologist with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office , who told jurors that 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett suffered a stroke “weeks or months” before her death, is expected to finish testifying Wednesday.

Dr. Joseph Felo is testifying in the trial of Aniya’s mother, Sierra Day, and Day’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, who each face charges of aggravated murder, murder, child endangering and permitting child abuse in her death.

Felo told jurors Tuesday that Aniya was malnourished and weighed 26 pounds at the time of her death.

He also said she had a black eye and ruptured blisters on her legs.

The little girl died March 11, 2018.

The prosecution could finish presenting their case Wednesday.

The case started last week.

Defense attorneys have not said if they plan to call any witnesses or if Lewis or Day plan to take the stand.

