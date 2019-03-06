First cousins get married out of state, petition for Utah to recognize their union

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — First cousins from Utah crossed state lines into Colorado to get married and are now petitioning their home state to change the law, according to KCNC.

In Utah it is reportedly illegal for first cousins to get married unless they are over the age of 65 or they are over the age of 55 and can prove they are infertile. However, in Colorado first cousins are allowed to marry.

Angie Lee, 38, and Michael Lee, 37, were wed on Monday, according to New York Daily News.

Even though Michael’s dad is Angie’s mom’s brother, the two told the news outlet they have been in love their whole lives and despite the genetic risk and legal concerns, they have decided “they’re not hiding anymore.”

“This is a lifelong friendship and we love each other,” Angie told the Daily News Wednesday. “I would say that this is something that I wouldn’t expect people to understand if they weren’t going through it themselves.”

Now, the Lees are hoping to change Utah’s law and have started a Care 2 petition titled, “Allow first cousins to Marry in Utah,” to gather signatures, KCNC reports.

“My first cousin and I have been in love with each other our whole lives but we are prohibited from marrying in the state of Utah where we live. We believe that the law is outdated and it needs to be changed so that we can socially legitimize our love,” the couple stated on their website.

As of Wednesday night the petition had 183 supporters, just over 18% of their 1,000 signature goal.