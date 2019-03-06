× Cleveland Police: Woman arrested after attempting to steal car with 4-year-old inside

CLEVELAND — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly tried to steal a car with a child inside.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to a convenience store parking lot at E. 152th Street and St. Clair Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a woman entered a vehicle with a four-year-old child inside and attempted to drive away.

The owner of the vehicle reportedly attempted to stop the suspect and was dragged a short distance.

A group of bystanders then blocked the parking lot exit.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the woman.