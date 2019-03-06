Cleveland Police: Woman arrested after attempting to steal car with 4-year-old inside

Posted 10:24 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25PM, March 6, 2019

(WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly tried to steal a car with a child inside.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to a convenience store parking lot at E. 152th Street and St. Clair Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a woman entered a vehicle with a four-year-old child inside and attempted to drive away.

The owner of the vehicle reportedly attempted to stop the suspect and was dragged a short distance.

A group of bystanders then blocked the parking lot exit.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the woman.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.