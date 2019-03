Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- The Lenten season has officially begun and a fast food restaurant is offering some Lent-friendly options.

The Chick-Fil-A Fish Sandwich reappeared on the chain's menus on Ash Wednesday and will remain available until April 20.

The chain said in addition to their Fish Sandwich they are also offering a Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2- and 3-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries on the Lenten menu.

