Browns release linebacker Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins #51 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns released linebacker Jamie Collins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Reports indicate the team tried to trade the 29-year-old and his high-priced contract.

“We want to thank Jamie for his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. These types of decisions are never easy. Jamie is a respected veteran player in this league and we wish him the best as he continues his career,” said Cleveland general manger John Dorsey, in a statement.

Collins reacted to the move on Twitter:

The Patriots traded Collins to the Browns in 2016 for a conditional third-round draft pick.

Last season, he logged 104 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

