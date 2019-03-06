× Browns release linebacker Jamie Collins

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns released linebacker Jamie Collins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Reports indicate the team tried to trade the 29-year-old and his high-priced contract.

“We want to thank Jamie for his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. These types of decisions are never easy. Jamie is a respected veteran player in this league and we wish him the best as he continues his career,” said Cleveland general manger John Dorsey, in a statement.

Collins reacted to the move on Twitter:

Thanks for everything @Browns 💯 — Jamie Collins (@j_collins91) March 6, 2019

The Patriots traded Collins to the Browns in 2016 for a conditional third-round draft pick.

Last season, he logged 104 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

