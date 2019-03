AKRON, Ohio– The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

Daysha Love, 16, was last seen in Akron on Dec. 31. Investigators said there is reason to believe she may travel to Cleveland.

Daysha is 5 foot 4 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Daysha is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.