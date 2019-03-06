25 people injured in 90 car pileup Tuesday on State Route 8

Posted 11:24 am, March 6, 2019, by and

HUDSON, Ohio - 90 cars were involved in a crash that shut down Route 8 in Hudson Tuesday.

That's according to the communications manager for the city.

Initially, 30 to 40 vehicles were reported.

The northbound lanes of Route 8 between Seasons Road and Route 303 remained closed for several hours following the 3.p.m. crash.

Sixty vehicles were towed from the scene and at least 25 people were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, according to city officials.

Authorities are blaming the weather and icy road conditions for the cause of the crash. Further details were not provided by city officials who say the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone seeking more information on the location of vehicles is asked to call Hudson Police at (330)342-1800.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.240056 by -81.440667.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.