25 people injured in 90 car pileup Tuesday on State Route 8

HUDSON, Ohio - 90 cars were involved in a crash that shut down Route 8 in Hudson Tuesday.

That's according to the communications manager for the city.

Initially, 30 to 40 vehicles were reported.

The northbound lanes of Route 8 between Seasons Road and Route 303 remained closed for several hours following the 3.p.m. crash.

Sixty vehicles were towed from the scene and at least 25 people were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, according to city officials.

Authorities are blaming the weather and icy road conditions for the cause of the crash. Further details were not provided by city officials who say the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone seeking more information on the location of vehicles is asked to call Hudson Police at (330)342-1800.

