‘Zero ego’: Heartwarming stories emerge about Luke Perry’s secret acts of kindness

Hollywood and its fans are reeling from the loss of Luke Perry, 52, who died Tuesday.

Known to many as the 90s’ answer to “Rebel Without A Cause,” Perry was as kind-hearted as he was cool, according to those who knew him best.

And they turned to social media to describe stories that show just how nice the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor was during his life.

Actor Colin Hanks shared a story on Instagram about riding in a plane with him from Mexico. Hanks said there were some children screaming on the flight, but that Perry came to the rescue by giving them a balloon.

“He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don’t know if that’s true, but have no reason to believe it wasn’t. Guy seemed like a true gent,” Hanks said in his post.

Filmmaker Josh Raby tweeted about Perry helping flood victims in Tennessee back in 2010.

“He was out there bringing people food, bottles of water and shoes. Just a humble, decent dude,” he said.

Y’all might know Luke Perry had some land here in Tennessee. Maybe you don’t know that during the flood of 2010, he was out there bringing people food, bottles of water, and shoes. Just a humble, decent dude. pic.twitter.com/BEefrMYfM2 — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) March 5, 2019

Perry, who is originally from Ohio, also helped out on Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign back in 2006.

Former President Obama staffer, Michael O’Neil, wrote: “Zero ego.”

I met Luke Perry in ‘06 – he came home to Ohio to campaign for Sherrod Brown (Sherrod’s father, a Mansfield doctor, delivered Luke). Luke did events across Ohio. We offered a driver, but his high school buddy drove him in a beat up car. Zero ego. I’m very sorry for his family. pic.twitter.com/42dF4EvS5B — Michael O'Neil (@abefromanohio) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry used to come into the restaurant I worked in over a decade ago and he was always so kind to me and friendly in an industry where most people would just dismiss me. Always remembered that. RIP. And be kind and compassionate to those around you y’all. — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) March 5, 2019

Hey @OfficialKimora remember when we were on that flight w/ #LukePerry & we fangirled so hard & asked him EVERY 90210 question? He was the perfect gentleman & heartthrob. He was kind when he probably just wanted to sleep. And he switched seats so we could sit together. 💔 #RIP — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 5, 2019

Luke Perry was a truly lovely next-door neighbor to my grandfather and aunt. Like, he came over to replace light bulbs all the time. Sending so much love to his family. This is the worst. — evafay (@evafay) March 4, 2019

This is how I'll remember him, too. At your grandpa's birthday being the really nice neighbor who helped with the trash cans. — Amy Nicholson (@TheAmyNicholson) March 4, 2019

Perry, 52, passed away Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.

His publicist said, “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

He was born Coy Luther Perry III in Mansfield, Ohio, and raised in the small community of Fredericktown. After graduating high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

He played the beloved Dylan McKay on the hit coming-of-age series “Beverly Hills 90210.” More recently, Perry took on the role as Archie Andrews’ father Fred in the hit CW drama “Riverdale,” based on the characters from the Archie comics.

