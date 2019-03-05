‘Zero ego’: Heartwarming stories emerge about Luke Perry’s secret acts of kindness

Hollywood and its fans are reeling from the loss of Luke Perry, 52, who died Tuesday.
Known to many as the 90s’ answer to “Rebel Without A Cause,” Perry was as kind-hearted as he was cool, according to those who knew him best.
And they turned to social media to describe stories that show just how nice the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor was during his life.
Actor Colin Hanks shared a story on Instagram about riding in a plane with him from Mexico. Hanks said there were some children screaming on the flight, but that Perry came to the rescue by giving them a balloon.
“He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don’t know if that’s true, but have no reason to believe it wasn’t. Guy seemed like a true gent,” Hanks said in his post.
Filmmaker Josh Raby tweeted about Perry helping flood victims in Tennessee back in 2010.
“He was out there bringing people food, bottles of water and shoes. Just a humble, decent dude,” he said.
Perry, who is originally from Ohio, also helped out on Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign back in 2006.
Former President Obama staffer, Michael O’Neil, wrote: “Zero ego.”
Check out several other stories below:
Perry, 52, passed away Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.
His publicist said, “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”
He was born Coy Luther Perry III in Mansfield, Ohio, and raised in the small community of Fredericktown. After graduating high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
He played the beloved Dylan McKay on the hit coming-of-age series “Beverly Hills 90210.” More recently, Perry took on the role as Archie Andrews’ father Fred in the hit CW drama “Riverdale,” based on the characters from the Archie comics.