You forgot WHAT? Uber releases list of 50 ‘most unique’ lost items left behind by riders

You forgot WHAT?

Uber has released its annual Lost and Found Index, and some of the items on the list are pretty unbelievable.

According to a release, the index is a snapshot of Uber riders’ most commonly lost and most surprising forgotten items. It also highlights which cities are most forgetful, and which days of the week people tend to be most forgetful.

Check out the full results below:

The 50 Most Unique Lost Items

  1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
  2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
  3. A photo of a New Years kiss
  4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
  5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
  6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
  7. Professional grade hula hoop
  8. Salmon head
  9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
  10. Birth certificate and social security card
  11. Star Wars skateboard
  12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
  13. A propane tank
  14. A tray of eggs
  15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
  16. Lego championship wrestling belt
  17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
  18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
  19. Breast pump with breast milk
  20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
  21. A shopping cart
  22. Ancestry kit
  23. Lotion and beard oil
  24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
  25. Small handmade cat puppet
  26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
  27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
  28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
  29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
  30. A special pizza costume
  31. A bird
  32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
  33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
  34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
  35. A mannequin
  36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
  37. A fog machine
  38. Japanese style mandolin
  39. Full fish tank with fish and water
  40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
  41. One Gucci flip flop
  42. Red Lobster takeout
  43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
  44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
  45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
  46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
  47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
  48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
  49. My dirty laundry
  50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

  1. Phone
  2. Camera
  3. Wallet
  4. Keys
  5. Purse / Backpack
  6. Clothing
  7. Glasses
  8. Headphones
  9. Vape / E-cig
  10. ID / License

The 10 Most “Forgetful” Cities:

  1. East Alabama
  2. Gallup, New Mexico
  3. Cookeville, Tennessee
  4. Mississippi Delta
  5. Boone, North Carolina
  6. Sioux City, Iowa
  7. South Georgia
  8. Mankato, Minnesota
  9. College Station, Texas
  10. Tallahassee, Florida

Most Forgetful Days / Times:

  • Uber riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays, and late at night – between 11pm and 1am.
  • We saw that the most forgetful days of the year were January 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018 – New Years and Halloween.

Lost items that peak on certain days:

  • People are most likely to forget watches on Monday
  • People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday
  • People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday
  • People are most likely to forget books on Thursday
  • People are most likely to forget passports on Friday
  • People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday
  • People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

Ever lose something on an Uber?

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer, according to the release.

Here’s what to do:

  1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
  2. Tap “I lost an item”
  3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”
  4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
  5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).
  6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
  7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
  8. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

Read more here. 

