You forgot WHAT? Uber releases list of 50 ‘most unique’ lost items left behind by riders

You forgot WHAT?

Uber has released its annual Lost and Found Index, and some of the items on the list are pretty unbelievable.

According to a release, the index is a snapshot of Uber riders’ most commonly lost and most surprising forgotten items. It also highlights which cities are most forgetful, and which days of the week people tend to be most forgetful.

Check out the full results below:

The 50 Most Unique Lost Items

8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Purse / Backpack Clothing Glasses Headphones Vape / E-cig ID / License

The 10 Most “Forgetful” Cities:

East Alabama Gallup, New Mexico Cookeville, Tennessee Mississippi Delta Boone, North Carolina Sioux City, Iowa South Georgia Mankato, Minnesota College Station, Texas Tallahassee, Florida

Most Forgetful Days / Times:

Uber riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays, and late at night – between 11pm and 1am.

We saw that the most forgetful days of the year were January 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018 – New Years and Halloween.

Lost items that peak on certain days:

People are most likely to forget watches on Monday

on People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday

on People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday

on People are most likely to forget books on Thursday

on People are most likely to forget passports on Friday

on People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday

on People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

Ever lose something on an Uber?

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer, according to the release.

Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

