Woman heads to court after child brought marijuana candy to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Shari Gould is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on child endangerment charges.

Gould was arrested in February, when staff members at Anton Grdina School found a bag of gummy bears that contained marijuana and questioned a group of students.

Some complained of upset stomachs. Nine children, ranging in age 5 to 9, were taken to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland police. Doctors said none of the children appeared to be very impaired and they were observed for a few hours as a precaution. The police report said one tested positive for THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis. It is not clear exactly how many ate the gummies.

During their investigation, police learned a 9-year-old boy brought the candy from home. He told police he and a 6-year-old took the gummy bears off a table and put them in their backpacks the night before. The mother did not realize the candy was missing in the morning.