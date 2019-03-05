Winter weather advisory for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

1-2″ has already fallen in parts of this area an additional 1-3″ anticipated overnight.

There will be some lingering lake-effect early Wednesday. Another disturbance moves in tomorrow evening, bringing another round of lake effect snow through the night. 1-2″ possible out east.

For the rest of us, not in the snow-belt, get ready for another frigid night with temperatures dipping down into single digit territory again with subzero wind chills again in the morning. This arctic air lingers for a few more days before temperatures recover above average(42).

An end-of- the-week warm up is in the works, but unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions followed by lake-effect snow!