Wellington home destroyed in fire, woman and pets make it out safely

Posted 8:07 am, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, March 5, 2019

WELLINGTON, Ohio – Fire crews report a home on West Road in Wellington was already consumed in flames before they arrived on scene.

The initial calls went out just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman who lived there made it out safely with her pets.

Fire crews report tankers had to be used to bring in water to fight the fire because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

The home is a total loss, according to fire crews on the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting.

