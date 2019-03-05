Warrant issued for woman whose child brought marijuana candy to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A warrant has been isssued for Shari Gould, after she failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment Tuesday on child endangerment charges.

Gould was charged in February, when staff members at Anton Grdina School found a bag of gummy bears that contained marijuana and questioned a group of students.

Some complained of upset stomachs. Nine children, ranging in age 5 to 9, were taken to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland police. Doctors said none of the children appeared to be very impaired and they were observed for a few hours as a precaution. The police report said one tested positive for THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis. It is not clear exactly how many ate the gummies.

During their investigation, police learned a 9-year-old boy brought the candy from home. He told police he and a 6-year-old took the gummy bears off a table and put them in their backpacks the night before.

