Three charged in fight at Golden Corral in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio– Three people were charged for the massive fight at the Golden Corral in Brooklyn Sunday night.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Brookpark Road for a report of 20 people fighting. Police said they arrived to find two groups of people yelling at each other and the place in disarray.

According to Brooklyn police, the fight was prompted by an altercation in February between the two groups.

Witnesses said tables and chairs were overturned, while police said used mops as weapons.

Jeremy Garner, 27, of East Cleveland; Ervin Kennedy, 30, of Cleveland; and Layuanna Thompson, 27, of Cleveland, were charged with rioting, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut. Another was treated for respiratory problems at the scene.

The restaurant issued the following statement to FOX 8 on Tuesday:

“We are aware of a disturbance at our restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, and are cooperating with authorities. We are grateful for the efforts by our employees and the quick response by police. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and employees is our priority.”