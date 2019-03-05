The dates are set for Cleveland-area ‘Mario Kart’ race; location still a secret

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark your calendars for the week of September 14, 2019. That’s when the Mushroom Rally is coming to the Cleveland area.

Mushroom Rally USA announced late Monday the dates for the Northeast Ohio stop of the Mario Kart-style race.

In a post on Event Brite, organizers said the race will take place from Saturday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

The location was listed as a “secret location,” but the post said the track was approximately 40 minutes south of Downtown Cleveland.

Tickets were on sale and said to be limited. They are $55 each.

Beginning this month, Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the United States. A final will take place in Las Vegas later in the year. There are 20 spots in the final. Racers will have three ways to qualify:

Having the fastest lap time in your city. Collecting the most stars in your city (Top 3 in the country will go to Vegas!) A lottery – Every person that purchases a ticket to the event, will be entered into a lottery.

Mushroom Rally USA announced last month that the race was coming to Cleveland.

Due to huge demand in #Columbus and #Cincinnati, we're adding a date in #Cleveland! Make sure to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale FIRST! https://t.co/uzcgsEsQRS #mushroomrally — Mushroom Rally USA (@MushroomRally) February 16, 2019

Races will be held in Columbus and Cincinnati in June.

The race is not endorsed by Nintendo, the company behind the series of “Mario Kart”video games. But it’s clear the race was inspired by the popular video game.