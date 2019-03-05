Tamron Hall announces she’s married and pregnant

LOS ANGELES — Tamron Hall is having a baby, she’s married, and she’s getting her own talk show.
The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she’s pregnant. She wrote that she was “in a safe place at 32 weeks” to share her joy.
Hall writes that she and husband Steven “are beyond excited.” Before the post, it was not public knowledge that Hall was married.
I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.
Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to “talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”
Hall tweeted “when one door closes…another one opens.”
Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.