Tamron Hall announces she’s married and pregnant

LOS ANGELES — Tamron Hall is having a baby, she’s married, and she’s getting her own talk show.

The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she’s pregnant. She wrote that she was “in a safe place at 32 weeks” to share her joy.

When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)! pic.twitter.com/em2LFY6nNs — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 4, 2019

Hall writes that she and husband Steven “are beyond excited.” Before the post, it was not public knowledge that Hall was married.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all.”

“We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too,” she wrote.

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to “talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

Hall tweeted “when one door closes…another one opens.”

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.