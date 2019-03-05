Show Info: March 5, 2019

Posted 9:55 am, March 5, 2019

Soup and salad
Miss Hickory’s Tea Room
St Patrick’s Day Celebration
11a-3p March 12 – March 16
For Reservations: 440.668.3053
www.misshickorystearoom.com

Red Zinfandel
Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic stops by to show us how to choose the perfect wine for your dinner.
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

A twist on breakfast
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie Street, Willoughby
www.chagrinriverdiner.com

Chocolate Fest Cleveland
March 9th
4-8pm
1091 W. 10th Street, Cleveland
www.tasteCLE.com

Step up your meatball game
Local Mom Chef, Angela Rohrbaugh, is sharing some unique recipes she learned while on the trip of a lifetime.

Upcycled home decor
Endless Design Boutique
6072 Pinecone Drive, Mentor
www.facebook.com/UpcycledFurniture4you

A1 Glove Repair
6134 Stumph Road, Parma
440-655-2674
www.a1gloverepair.com

Designer clothes for less
Madelyn Rose Boutique & Consignment
6552 Royalton Road, North Royalton
www.madelynroseconsignment.com

Dr. Marc
Staying healthy during cold and flu season.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

