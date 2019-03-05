Route 8 back open after crash; More than 60 vehicles involved and 12 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio-- More than 60 vehicles were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of state Route 8 in Hudson on Tuesday.

Icy roads are to blame for the crash that happened at about 3 p.m., the city of Hudson said.

About 12 people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway between Seasons Road and Route 303 was shut down for much of the afternoon. It was back open at about 6 p.m.

Anyone who was involved in the crash is asked to come to the Hudson Police Department after 8 a.m. Wednesday or call 330-342-1800.

Continuing coverage of this story here