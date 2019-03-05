Police: Three people hospitalized, mail carrier wounded in Akron dog attacks

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating multiple dog attacks.

According to police reports, a woman was walking on Milton, between Roscoe and Chittenden, when she was attacked by three dogs Monday.

She was bitten on the head, arms and legs, according to the report.

A few men who were driving by stopped and tried to pull the woman away.

When that didn’t work, the men beat the dogs with sticks to get them off of the woman.

The woman was transported to the hospital with extensive injuries from the attack.

Prior to that incident on the same day, three other people called police when they were attacked by three dogs.

In that report, officers were called to the 800 block of Reed Avenue.

A woman says she was getting out of her van when she was attacked.

According to the report, the dogs bit her on both sides of her body from her torso to her feet.

Another person heard her screams and tried to intervene, according to the police report.

Police say he was bitten several times on the arm.

Both of those people were taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.

When the dogs ran away, they attacked a mail carrier.

The police report states he was bitten in the thigh, but escaped when he sprayed the dogs with pepper spray.

The dogs were found about a mile away and taken by animal control.