Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS-Country music legend Willie Nelson is bringing his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to the Buckeye state this summer.

The June 23 concert will feature some of the biggest music acts including, The Avett Brothers and Alison Krauss.

North America’s biggest touring music festival kicks off in Bangor, ME on June 14 and ends on July 3 in Dallas, TX.

We’re BAAACK!

Outlaw Music Festival Returns June 2019

Get the scoop at https://t.co/XGu667lPe7 #OutlawMusicFestival pic.twitter.com/m6RQQfoaak — Blackbird Presents (@BlackbirdProd) March 5, 2019

Each festival tour date will feature unique attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. For more information on ticket sales click here.

“We had so much fun on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour last year that we couldn’t wait to get back out on the road with everyone,” says Willie Nelson.