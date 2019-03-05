Off-duty police begin patrolling Cleveland’s near west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Added safety patrols are now in place in popular neighborhoods on Cleveland's near west side.

On Sunday, off-duty police officers in Downtown Cleveland Alliance SUVs began patrols in Ohio City, Tremont and the West Flats. The new patrol coverage expands on patrols in place downtown.

“It’s not a replacement of police, it’s just a supplement, to have an extra set of eyes and ears in the community,” said Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, who helped to secure $50,000 in city funding for the new patrols.

The goal is to deter crime through increased visibility, and the officers will also monitor parking lots to deter car break-ins following smash-and-grabs, according to Downtown Cleveland Alliance President and CEO Joseph Marinucci.

“What we're doing is providing another layer, another set of eyes that will be in an SUV, and it's an off-duty blue, an officer under our payroll that, in essence, will patrol those areas on an intermittent basis,” Marinucci said.

He said DCA’s Clean and Safe program, which includes downtown patrols in addition to dozens of ambassadors who walk the streets, has been in place for 13 years.

McCormack said plans for the added patrols in his ward were in place before an October shooting in Market Square in the heart of Ohio City.