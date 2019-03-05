Mayfield middle school staff member on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– A staff member at Mayfield Middle School is on leave after three students accused the staff member of inappropriate conduct, Mayfield City Schools said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“All threats are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated by police and school officials. As always, the safety of our students, staff and community remains our first priority,” the district said.

A spokeswoman for the district said this is now a police matter and they have no further comment.