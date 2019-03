HUDSON, Ohio– Emergency crews are cleaning up a massive crash on SR-8 in Hudson.

The northbound lanes between Seasons Road and Route 303 are closed.

Police said 30 to 40 cars are involved in the crash, which happened at about 3 p.m. It was snowing at the time. Police and paramedics had some difficulty getting to the scene.

There are reports of injuries, but no details about the severity or the number of people hurt.

