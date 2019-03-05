Live testimony in Aniya Day Garrett murder trial: 4-year-old kept in mother’s custody following multiple reports of abuse

Warning: Some of the testimony may be graphic.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The trial continued Tuesday in the cases of a mother and boyfriend accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl.

Sierra Day, 24, and Deonte Lewis, 27, are charged with aggravated murder, murder and endangering children.

Day’s daughter, Aniya Day Garrett, died on March 11, 2018. 

Yesterday in court, The jury heard testimony from Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett.

“I think I lost it. I lost it. My mind just could not bear to think about something like that,” he said about the day his daughter died.

Garrett told the jury that he filed a complaint with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and a report with East Cleveland police when he noticed signs of abuse during a visit with his daughter.

“I visibly observed a bruise in my daughter’s chest area and on her lower back,” he said. Mickhal Garrett testified that he was fighting for emergency custody of his daughter at the time of her death, but said the court would not consider his request because Sierra Day had been granted a restraining order against him.

Also on Monday, Aniya’s former baby sitter and worker at Harbor Crest Daycare testified. Tamira Finley’s voice cracked with emotion.

Finley told the jury, “Aniya told me ‘Mommy hit me, but ‘Mommy said I fell.’”

