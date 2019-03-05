‘King Kong Bundy’ passes away at 61

WWE reports King Kong Bundy has passed away.

Born Christopher Alan Pallies, he was a professional wrestler, comedian and actor.

According to WWE, Bundy was called the “walking condominium,” at 6’4″ and 458 lbs.

“In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up,” they wrote on their website.

According to WWE, The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2.

There is no word on how he died.