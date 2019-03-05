HBO releases ‘Game of Thrones’ final season trailer

HBO has released its first trailer for season 8 of “Game of Thrones.”

HBO’s signature series will begin its final season on April 14. Fans have been waiting for nearly two years.

Just six episodes remain of the program, although many installments of the eighth and final season are expected to run longer than an hour, as the producers endeavor to bring the TV version of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy tale to a satisfying close.

The seventh-season finale set a ratings record in 2017, attracting 16.5 million viewers on HBO and via same-day streaming, according to Nielsen data. That represented a surge of more than 35% compared to the corresponding episode the previous season.

