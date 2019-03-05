Fox Recipe Box: Alligator Bites

CLEVELAND, Oh — Merwin’s Wharf is celebrating Mardi Gras and invites you to celebrate with them. Jarrod McCarthy oversees Cleveland Metroparks Restaurants and he showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make the perfect Mardi Gras dish — Alligator Bites. It was Kristi’s first time trying alligator! Click here to learn more about Merwin’s Wharf and their special Mardi Gras menu.

Alligator Bites with Red Pepper Remoulade

Cajun Breading –

½ cup Cajun seasoning

½ cup Old Bay seasoning

¼ cup Lemon Pepper seasoning

1 cup grits

2 cup all purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

Trimmed alligator tail meat – marinated in buttermilk. Drain alligator from buttermilk, dredge in seasoned flour and fry at 350 degrees until golden brown. Serve with red pepper remoulade for dipping.

Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade –

2/3 cup mayonnaise

½ cup roasted red peppers

2 tbls. lemon juice

2 tbls. chopped dill pickles

1 tbls. capers

1 tbls. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbls. Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic

Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.