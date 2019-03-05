Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Blue Lunch is a long time 'friend of the show' and we always look forward to the band's visits to the Fox 8 Morning Show. The 8-piece band specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing and doo-wop music. They are the perfect band to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with. Click here to learn more about Blue Lunch and see their upcoming show schedule.