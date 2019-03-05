Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch

Posted 8:21 am, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, March 5, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Blue Lunch is a long time 'friend of the show' and we always look forward to the band's visits to the Fox 8 Morning Show. The 8-piece band specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing and doo-wop music. They are the perfect band to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with. Click here to learn more about Blue Lunch and see their upcoming show schedule.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.