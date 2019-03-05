CLEVELAND, Oh -- Blue Lunch is a long time 'friend of the show' and we always look forward to the band's visits to the Fox 8 Morning Show. The 8-piece band specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing and doo-wop music. They are the perfect band to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with. Click here to learn more about Blue Lunch and see their upcoming show schedule.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Secondhand Radio
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: OPUS 216
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Trash Talkers
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The 303 Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Vindys
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric
-
Tusk brings ‘Fleetwood Mac’ sound to Fox 8 studios
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Saint Joseph Academy Chorale
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Pieces of Eight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Western Reserve Suzuki School
-
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers